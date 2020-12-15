Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 193,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 69,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

