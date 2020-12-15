Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$3.75

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.66.

Get Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) alerts:

Shares of CPG opened at C$3.04 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.14.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.