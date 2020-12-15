Critical Contrast: ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and National Research’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$5.57 million N/A N/A National Research $127.98 million 9.38 $32.41 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -372.58% National Research 28.79% 87.53% 32.09%

Volatility and Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Research beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prionlike forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismutase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. Further, the company offers transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, enhance patient satisfaction and support safe care transitions; and health risk assessment solutions that enable clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs. Additionally, it provides transparency solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share picture of their organization and ensure content informs in consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems, post-acute providers, and payer organizations. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.