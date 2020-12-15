Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 20,247 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

NWE stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

