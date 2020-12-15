Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 73,808 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 195.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 15,195.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $2,480,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

