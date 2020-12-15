Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 661.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brinker International worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brinker International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Brinker International by 148.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Brinker International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

