Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of FirstCash worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in FirstCash by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FirstCash by 33.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.27 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

