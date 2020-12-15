Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 78,872 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period.

SAIL opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,250.81 and a beta of 2.17. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,759. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

