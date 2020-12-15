Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Voya Financial by 385.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

