CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at SVB Leerink

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

