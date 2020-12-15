Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Stock Price Down 1%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.26. 26,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 32,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16.

About Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

