Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.97.

DRI opened at $112.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.09. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

