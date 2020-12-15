Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,090.85 and last traded at $1,090.85. 758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,079.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUAVF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Dassault Aviation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $990.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $934.85.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

