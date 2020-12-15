Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) & Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Head to Head Contrast

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Datasea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datasea and Adobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $1.41 million 31.48 -$1.86 million N/A N/A Adobe $12.87 billion 18.13 $2.95 billion $8.58 56.69

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Datasea and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Adobe 0 4 22 0 2.85

Adobe has a consensus price target of $525.28, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Adobe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than Datasea.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea N/A -63.96% -40.92% Adobe 40.88% 35.81% 18.53%

Risk & Volatility

Datasea has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adobe beats Datasea on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities through its own sales teams, partner agents, and newly founded operating entities. It also develops and offers education-related technologies to build campus networks, education management systems, education cloud platforms, science education platforms, and other education systems used in schools. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves content creators, experience designers, app developers, enthusiasts, students, social media users, and creative professionals, as well as marketing departments and agencies, companies and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers products, services, and solutions for creating, managing, executing, measuring, monetizing and optimizing customer experiences from advertising to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, marketing executives, information management and technology executives, product development executives, and sales and support executives. Its Publishing segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

