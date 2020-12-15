DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Trading Up 3.1%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20.

About DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

