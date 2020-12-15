Detalus Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 163.0% in the second quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,064.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

