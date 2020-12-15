Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (ETR:DPW) Shares Down 0%

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (ETR:DPW) was down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €38.64 ($45.46) and last traded at €39.08 ($45.98). Approximately 2,998,106 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.09 ($45.99).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

