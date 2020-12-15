Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Trading Down 1.7%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)’s share price were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.62 and last traded at $84.72. Approximately 109,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 268,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 287.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 7.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 56.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $892,000.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.