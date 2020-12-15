Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Disco in a report issued on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. Disco has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Disco had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.