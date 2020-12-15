DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of DS Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DITHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

DS Smith stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.