DSAM Partners London Ltd Buys 2,086 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.1% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,153.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3,064.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.