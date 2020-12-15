Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Duke Realty worth $24,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 171.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

