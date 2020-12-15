Eastmain Resources (OTCMKTS:EANRF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Eastmain Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EANRF)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 203,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 146,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

EANRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.65 price target on shares of Eastmain Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.65 price objective on shares of Eastmain Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20.

Eastmain Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EANRF)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Clearwater project, which hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.

