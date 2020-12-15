Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.