Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Stock Price Down 2%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX)’s stock price was down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 29,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 110,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELOX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

