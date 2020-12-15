EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Cut by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after purchasing an additional 267,572 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 553.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

