Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 28,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 64,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

Emergent Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.