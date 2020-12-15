Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 349,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 329,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

About Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. Its flagship project includes the 100% owned the Plaza Norte Project comprising 120 claims covering an area of 3,600 hectares located in the Cantabria region of northern Spain.

