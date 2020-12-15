Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 13,506 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Texas Instruments by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

