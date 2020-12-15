Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 22,513 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,513 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in News were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 3,154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in News by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in News by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in News by 1,359.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in News by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. News’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

