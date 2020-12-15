EQ Inc. (EQ.V) (CVE:EQ) Trading 3.8% Higher

EQ Inc. (EQ.V) (CVE:EQ) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 125,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 33,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.52 million and a PE ratio of -24.55.

About EQ Inc. (EQ.V) (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

