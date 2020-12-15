Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 11th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.63.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$0.62 on Monday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 85,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,367,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,234.84. In the last three months, insiders bought 180,000 shares of company stock worth $67,313.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.