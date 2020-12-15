Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.06). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRSP. ValuEngine raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

CRSP stock opened at $150.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 2.35. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $163.56.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,056.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,004 shares of company stock worth $47,545,024 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 78.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

