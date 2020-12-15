Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Erie Indemnity worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ERIE stock opened at $235.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $247.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

