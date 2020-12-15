ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:LMLB) Trading Down 1.1%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:LMLB)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 5,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

