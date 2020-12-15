Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $169.97 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $176.48. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total transaction of $801,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,963.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total value of $119,302.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,744.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,796 shares of company stock worth $46,472,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 30.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

