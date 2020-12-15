Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.45 and last traded at $96.53. 11,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 4,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

