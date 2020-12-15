EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $463.50

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 463.50 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 455.30 ($5.95), with a volume of 2651251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449.40 ($5.87).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 389.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07.

About EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.