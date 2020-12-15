ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 17,823 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 556.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 523,818 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 265,629 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Realty Capital acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,142,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.