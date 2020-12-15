ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $547,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 943,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,918 shares of company stock valued at $686,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

MRSN opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.