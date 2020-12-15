ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 81.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,206 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.