ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $934,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $245.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.60. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist cut Biogen to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

