ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $897,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,384 shares of company stock worth $15,249,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.