ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

