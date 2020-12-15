ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $138,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23,884.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 749,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,838,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 682.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 459,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

