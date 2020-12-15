Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 57,682 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 144,961 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,245,000 after acquiring an additional 351,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.