F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 315.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 138,769 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 36.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. BidaskClub upgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

