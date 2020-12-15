Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $82,547,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $131.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

