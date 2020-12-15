FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.92.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $285.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.66. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

