Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Ferro has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

